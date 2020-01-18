Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $854.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

