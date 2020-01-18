DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

