Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.71 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marcus & Millichap Given Media Impact Rating of 1.50
Marcus & Millichap Given Media Impact Rating of 1.50
PEN Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows
PEN Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows
Walgreens Boots Alliance Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
Walgreens Boots Alliance Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
Infosys Earning Negative News Coverage, Report Finds
Infosys Earning Negative News Coverage, Report Finds
Sony Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.25
Sony Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.25
Tuesday Morning Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Tuesday Morning Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report