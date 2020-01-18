Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INDB. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

INDB opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $125,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,442. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 72.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4,551.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 847,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

