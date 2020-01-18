Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

BMO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

