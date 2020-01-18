First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect First Defiance Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

Several analysts have commented on FDEF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

