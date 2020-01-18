Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.33

News headlines about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 target price on Advantage Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

Shares of CVE AAL opened at C$0.34 on Friday. Advantage Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.23.

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.