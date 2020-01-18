BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ ranking:
- Naval Vessel MRO Market Growing Tremendously by Key Drivers like General Dynamics, BAE Systems, Huntington Ingalls Industries (marketwatch.com)
- Goldman Sachs Group Raises BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 627 (americanbankingnews.com)
- Global Military GNSS Devices Market Forecast & Analysis 2020-2024: BAE Systems Ltd, Lockhead Martin Corp & Thales Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com (benzinga.com)
- BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (americanbankingnews.com)
- BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
BA opened at GBX 624.60 ($8.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.56.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
