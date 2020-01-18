BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BA opened at GBX 624.60 ($8.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

