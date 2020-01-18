Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) Insider Robert W. Duggan Sells 33,321,870 Shares

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) insider Robert W. Duggan sold 33,321,870 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £7,330,811.40 ($9,643,266.77).

SUMM stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.26. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.67 ($0.46).

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

