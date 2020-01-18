Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) Insider Robert W. Duggan Sells 33,321,870 Shares

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) insider Robert W. Duggan sold 33,321,870 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £7,330,811.40 ($9,643,266.77).
SUMM stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.26. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.67 ($0.46).
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
