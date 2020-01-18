Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Sells £237,000 in Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08), for a total value of £237,000 ($311,760.06).

Daren Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volex alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Daren Morris sold 113,000 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total value of £153,680 ($202,157.33).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Daren Morris sold 113,557 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total value of £154,437.52 ($203,153.80).

On Thursday, November 28th, Daren Morris sold 164,191 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total value of £206,880.66 ($272,139.78).

On Friday, November 22nd, Daren Morris sold 35,809 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total value of £43,686.98 ($57,467.75).

On Thursday, November 14th, Daren Morris acquired 10,000 shares of Volex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,864.51).

Shares of VLX stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.28 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13. Volex PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.40 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.