Gary Marsh Sells 16,000 Shares of Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

SOLI opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 598.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 500.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Solid State PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 281 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 683 ($8.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Solid State

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

