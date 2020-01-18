Leo Quinn Purchases 58 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn bought 58 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($197.61).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Leo Quinn bought 59 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($197.91).

On Friday, December 6th, Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00).

On Friday, November 15th, Leo Quinn bought 66 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($197.08).

LON BBY opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.76. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52-week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 337 ($4.43).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

