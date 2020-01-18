British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £147.50 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £147.50 ($194.03).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Simon Carter bought 26 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($193.92).

BLND stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 564.33. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLND. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.