Roy Twite Buys 10 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 10 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.56) per share, with a total value of £118.30 ($155.62).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £122.43 ($161.05).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,168.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,049.21. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

IMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,103.21 ($14.51).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

