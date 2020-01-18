Richard Illek Sells 16,000 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Illek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £80,800 ($106,287.82).

LON:TET opened at GBX 512 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.20. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 383 ($5.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 495 ($6.51). The company has a market capitalization of $308.07 million and a P/E ratio of 34.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

