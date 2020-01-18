Martin Court Purchases 5 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,440 ($32.10) per share, for a total transaction of £122 ($160.48).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £142.20 ($187.06).

VCT opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,445.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,198.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

VCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,261.50 ($29.75).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.