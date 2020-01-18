Martin Court Purchases 5 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,440 ($32.10) per share, for a total transaction of £122 ($160.48).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £142.20 ($187.06).

VCT opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,445.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,198.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

VCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,261.50 ($29.75).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Victrex (LON:VCT)

