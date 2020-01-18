Insider Buying: Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Insider Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) insider Frederic Hervouet bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,220.21).

Shares of LON CRS opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 225.90 ($2.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crystal Amber Fund’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

