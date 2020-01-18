Raymond James Weighs in on FirstService Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for FirstService in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $98.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $111.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FirstService by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

