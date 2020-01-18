HollyFrontier Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NYSE:HFC)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

