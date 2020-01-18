Installed Building Products Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $3,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $5,753,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

