Kimco Realty Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kimco Realty by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

