Oppenheimer Comments on Mobile Mini Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

MINI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 565.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

