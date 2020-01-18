The Pennant Group to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Pennant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PNTG opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,867. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

