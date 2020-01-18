Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.44). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

