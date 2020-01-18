Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luminex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21).

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $23.18 on Friday. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 45,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Luminex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Luminex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Luminex by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

