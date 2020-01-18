AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 47101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

