Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $84.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Nevro traded as high as $122.61 and last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 10387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.27.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nevro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Nevro by 181.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.