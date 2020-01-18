Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $119.02 and last traded at $118.99, with a volume of 873222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.33.
MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.
In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.
Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
