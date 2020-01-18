Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $119.02 and last traded at $118.99, with a volume of 873222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.33.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

