Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $83.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 53163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 68,775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 139.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

