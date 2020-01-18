CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $680.00 to $750.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CoStar Group traded as high as $655.47 and last traded at $653.13, with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $648.99.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.16.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

