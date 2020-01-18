FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Issued By Cormark (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$111.75.

Cargojet stock opened at C$113.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.40. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$73.05 and a 1-year high of C$115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

