RA Medical Systems Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($4.74) Per Share (NYSE:RMED)

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.74) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RA Medical Systems’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMED. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

RA Medical Systems stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. RA Medical Systems has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

