Brokers Issue Forecasts for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VOPKY. Zacks Investment Research raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.57.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

