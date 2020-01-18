KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

SYNH opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.