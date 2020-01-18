Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tennant in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.87 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tennant’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNC. ValuEngine lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Tennant stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tennant by 12.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $963,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,921,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

