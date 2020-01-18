Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 320. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rank Group traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.75), with a volume of 77143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Rank Group news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

