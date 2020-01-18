Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $410.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Northrop Grumman traded as high as $384.59 and last traded at $383.84, with a volume of 59084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.26.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

