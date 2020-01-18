Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $42.65, 2,981,976 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,333,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAVE. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

