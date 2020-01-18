cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.09. cbdMD shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,199,298 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,500.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of cbdMD in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

