Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of DNR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 130,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,345,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 457.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 782,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 642,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

