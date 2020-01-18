Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of SMCI opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

