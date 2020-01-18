Deutsche Bank Lowers Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLPH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $970.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

