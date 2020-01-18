Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.84.

FIVE stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 16.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 549.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

