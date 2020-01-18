Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Delek US stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

