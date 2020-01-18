Barclays Begins Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

