Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.23.

Amarin stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Amarin has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 66.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 118.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

