Short Interest in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expands By 5.9%

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $67.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,478,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $68.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

