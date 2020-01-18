Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.