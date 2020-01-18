Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research restated a positive rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1,168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northrop Grumman Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Northrop Grumman Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Spirit Airlines Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
Spirit Airlines Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
cbdMD Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity
cbdMD Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity
Denbury Resources Upgraded at TheStreet
Denbury Resources Upgraded at TheStreet
Super Micro Computer Raised to B at TheStreet
Super Micro Computer Raised to B at TheStreet
Deutsche Bank Lowers Delphi Technologies to Hold
Deutsche Bank Lowers Delphi Technologies to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report