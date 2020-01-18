Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research restated a positive rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1,168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

