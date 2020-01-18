Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expands By 5.8%

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 209,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

